MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season just got a bit brighter for some children in the Parkway Village area.

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, who grew up in the neighborhood, held a Christmas toy giveaway Monday afternoon at the McFarland Community Center on Cottonwood.

“The smiles on their faces, how joyful and thankful the kids always are, and also even the parents. The parents, you know it’s kinda hard for the parents nowadays to be able to make sure that the kids have the best Christmas they can have,” NLE Choppa said.

Mayor-elect Paul Young served as one of the speakers during the event, which is NLE Choppa’s second Christmas giveaway.

“These are the types of feel good moments that I think our city needs and we want to replicate it all over the community,” Young said.