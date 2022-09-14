MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The “It’s a Vibe” rapper is bringing vibes to Downtown Memphis.

The new Esco Restaurant & Tapas will be located next to the Westin on 156 Lt. George W. Lee Avenue near Beale Street.

In 2016, Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps founded Esco alongside Mychel “Snoop” Dillard in Atlanta.

Now, the Daily Memphian reports franchise owners, Memphis natives Mowbray and Cherina Rowand, will bring the restaurant to the Bluff City.

“We’re partnering with 2 Chainz. We’re partnering with my girl, Snoop.” Mowbray said on an Instagram post earlier this month. “It’s going to be one of the hottest spots in Memphis.”

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Developers secured the location on Lt. George W Avenue last month and plan to open the restaurant in spring 2022, according to the Memphis Business Journal.

