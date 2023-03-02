MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Final arguments were heard Thursday in a class action lawsuit to determine whether the City of Memphis is liable for inflicting emotional distress on rape victims by failing to test over 12,000 rape kits.

Judge Gina Higgins heard summary judgment arguments in Janet Doe v. The City of Memphis. Higgins is expected to rule on whether the city is liable, who is owed and how much, and also will rule if it is a class action lawsuit.

If she doesn’t make the summary judgment, that means there would be a trial.

The plaintiffs had asked for a delay in the judge’s ruling when they were in court last October. The plaintiffs said they found a witness who said it was false when the city claimed it couldn’t test “no-suspect” rape kits prior to 2002 because there was no national database system.

The city said that the witness did not contradict himself.

Higgins set a date of March 22 to come back to court for a ruling on the summary judgment.

Several rape victims outside the courtroom Thursday said they had hoped for a summary judgment Thursday.