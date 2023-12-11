MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate Majority leader made the trip to Memphis Monday to talk to business leaders about crime in the city and how it affects Shelby County.

There is a push from State Senator Brent Taylor for changes when it comes to crime in Shelby County.

“I invited leader Johnson to Memphis, and we have had a series of meetings all day from the Memphis Chamber to, we had a group of business executives, CEOs for lunch, where the entire conversation has been around crime, the devastating impact that it has had on our city and what can be done about it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the visit comes after he’s been sending a series of letters to state officials saying the city is under siege and calling the crime “unsustainable.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson out of Williamson County said he knows after Monday’s conversations that the state needs to engage and work with the local government and community to find solutions.

“I’ve never seen a level of engagement from business, civic leaders, local government officials being dedicated and committed to finding workable solutions to this problem,” Johnson said.

As far as looking ahead to changes when it comes to state laws, Senator Taylor said he heard the same discussion.

“The common thread has been that the judicial system is not working. That it’s broken,” Taylor said.

“I do think you will see a fairly robust criminal justice package in the coming session,” Johnson said. “Senator Taylor is working on some very important legislation, and others are as well. This kinda stems from the conversation that started earlier in the year when the governor called a special session.”

Johnson mentioned that he expects public safety in general, with a focus on Shelby County and the city of Memphis, to be a top priority.

The general assembly will be back in session in January.