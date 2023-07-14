MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Raleigh left one man dead and another person in police custody.
Memphis Police say the shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kettle Creek Drive. A male victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.
One individual was taken into custody, reports say.
This remains an ongoing investigation.