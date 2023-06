MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Raleigh late Wednesday night left a man in critical condition.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:15 p.m. to a shooting on Elysian Cove, near Egypt Central Road.

A male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.