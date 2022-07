MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has died following a shooting in Raleigh Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove just before 3 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers said they saw male suspects running from the area. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.