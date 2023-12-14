MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was shot in an apartment complex near Raleigh-Egypt Middle School Thursday, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, a 17-year-old was transported to Regional One in critical condition after a shooting at the Ashton Hills Apartments on 4183 Troost Drive, across the street from the middle school.

Officers were originally responding to the school for a juvenile who fell when the teen who had been shot ran in a panic toward the school for help, MPD said.

WREG will provide updates as they become available.