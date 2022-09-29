MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Raleigh.

The crash happened at Austin Peay Highway and Joslyn Street.

MPD says one person was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Austin Peay Hwy BLOCKED in both directions at Joslyn St due to crash involving a tractor trailer & another vehicle that ended up under the tractor trailer. Use Coleman to the west or Covington Pike to the east to save time. pic.twitter.com/8ZHsZg0gbd — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) September 29, 2022