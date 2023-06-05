MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A brand-new basketball court in Raleigh donated by a Memphis rapper and an Olympic athlete has been destroyed by fire less than two weeks after opening.

NLE Choppa, all-star basketball player Nancy Lieberman and members of city council dedicated the new high school regulation-size court at the Raleigh Community Center on Powers Road on May 24.

Sunday evening, the Memphis Fire Department responded to the court and found it engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a pile of fireworks that had been ignited in the center of the court.

“It’s an unfortunate state of affairs when you have an individual or individuals that provide something meaningful and something beneficial to our children in the community and then you have other individuals who want to ruin that,” said state Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents the Raleigh area.

The Dream Court was built with “a high-performance PowerGame™ surface from Sport Court in gray and red, with the Dream Court logo as its centerpiece,” according to a press release from the court’s ribbon cutting.

It is one of 120 Dream Courts built around the country.

NLE Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Potts, talked to WREG last year about helping kids.

“I’m young myself. I’m only 19 so I’m a part of the youth as well as they’re our future, they’re our upbringing and one thing I just want to focus on is, we save our youth,” he said.

Some who live in the Raleigh community say this is another reason the community center should be moved to a new location.

“From what I’ve seen, it’s pretty extensive and will take some work to repair and get it back to the state that it was in or ever repaired,” Parkinson said. “I also think we need to move that community center. It needs to be in a high traffic area and not hidden back in the woods.”