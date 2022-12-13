MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fast food chain Raising Cane’s may be entering the Memphis market soon.

A spokesperson told WREG that the company is in the early stages of planning for a Raising Cane’s to open in the Bluff City. A possible location has not been revealed by the company.

The Louisiana-based chain takes pride in being a “chicken tenders only” restaurant. However, their small menu hasn’t stopped the restaurant from becoming a nationally favored chicken spot.

There are over 600 Raising Cane’s locations in America with only two in Tennessee. The closest location to Memphis is in Oxford, Mississippi.