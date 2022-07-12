MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman with ties to Memphis says she is engaged to R&B singer R. Kelly.
Memphis-native Joycelyn Savage says she is R. Kelly’s fiance.
In the letter sent to the judge before Kelly’s sentencing last month, Savage wrote:
My relationship with Robert Kelly is amazing. He is the best thing that has ever happened to me and he is an all-around incredible person.
Kelly has been repeatedly accused of sexual abuse with young adults and minors. A 2019 lifetime television docuseries Surviving R. Kelly helped resurface the scandal.
In the past, we interviewed the family of Joycelyn Savage, and in 2019, they told us they believed savage was being controlled by Kelly. Savage was living with the singer in 2019 when the docuseries aired.
Kelly was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison, although his team continues to challenge the conviction.