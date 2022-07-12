MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman with ties to Memphis says she is engaged to R&B singer R. Kelly.

Memphis-native Joycelyn Savage says she is R. Kelly’s fiance.

In the letter sent to the judge before Kelly’s sentencing last month, Savage wrote:

My relationship with Robert Kelly is amazing. He is the best thing that has ever happened to me and he is an all-around incredible person.

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019, photo, Joycelyn Savage, right, a girlfriend of R. Kelly, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago following the R&B star’s first court appearance on sexual abuse charges. Chicago police said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, that Savage was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 8 after allegedly punching another girlfriend of R. Kelly’s in the face inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium. Savage was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Joycelyn Savage, one of two women who lived in Chicago with R&B singer R. Kelly, arrives at Brooklyn federal court for his arraignment, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in New York. Kelly faces charges he sexually abused women and girls. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Kelly has been repeatedly accused of sexual abuse with young adults and minors. A 2019 lifetime television docuseries Surviving R. Kelly helped resurface the scandal.

In the past, we interviewed the family of Joycelyn Savage, and in 2019, they told us they believed savage was being controlled by Kelly. Savage was living with the singer in 2019 when the docuseries aired.

Kelly was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison, although his team continues to challenge the conviction.