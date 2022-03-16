MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis funeral home was fined by the state in a consent order after a mixup involving cremated remains.

R. Bernard Funeral Services on Lamar, the subject of the Netflix series “Buried By the Bernards,” was ordered to pay $7,475 in civil penalties and investigation costs to settle the claim.

The state opened an investigation after a WREG Problem Solvers investigation last year.

A man said he opened an urn that was supposed to contain his mother’s ashes in September 2021, and found a handwritten label inside with the name “Gooch.” He believed the remains had been switched with another person and misidentified.

The funeral home responded that the remains were correctly identified despite the paperwork error, but said in the consent order that they understood the confusion caused by the label.

The consent order was signed Feb. 22.