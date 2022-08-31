MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Whether or not MLGW will sever its ties with TVA is being called one of the most important decisions that’s ever going to be made in Memphis.

That issue will again be addressed Thursday and Shelby County municipalities are voicing their concerns over representation in the matter.

During a specially called meeting on Monday, Collierville’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen made their voices heard on whether MLGW should split with TVA based on how other municipalities are leaning.

“Upon research and revue and due diligence conducted by the municipalities of Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland, and Millington, the aforementioned fully support remaining with the TVA as a primary energy supplier for MLGW and its customers,” said James Lewellen, Collierville Town Administrator.

The resolution comes just days before MLGW’s Board of Commissioners will meet to review cost projections and options for breaking ties with TVA and going with an alternative power supply company.

MLGW’s Power Advisory Team has projected the move could cost upwards of $1.5 billion.

However, Shelby County municipalities believe if MLGW stays with TVA, they are anxious for fair representation on the MLGW Board.

“It’s important that we have our voices heard and that we participate in the MLGW meetings and that we represent somewhere around 30 percent of the energy consumption that MLGW provides,” James Lewellen said.

The move for MLGW to sever ties with TVA has been discussed for years and how the move would impact ratepayers already hit hard by inflation.

Scott Banbury, Conservation Programs Coordinator for the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club, and his group would like to see the City go with more renewable sources of energy.

“It is one of the most important decisions that’s ever going to be made in Memphis,” Banbury said. “People who would build and supply solar energy and battery storage renewable clean energy to the City instead of just buying natural gas power, coal power, nuclear power.”

We hope to have answers after the MLGW board meets Thursday.