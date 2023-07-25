MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six days into the Germantown water emergency, city officials have finally pinpointed the source of the diesel fuel leaked into the water supply, and the end of the water crisis is nearing. But some questions remain unanswered.

“We have good news to share today. The source of the continued contamination has been discovered and addressed. All samples from the Southern Avenue reservoirs tested today are clear from contamination,” said Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo.

City officials explained they discovered diesel contamination deeper in the soil at the Southern Avenue Water Treatment Plant, and a breach in a pipe carrying clean water.

“The pipe has been repaired and the contaminated soil is being removed and contained on site and will be properly disposed of as required by regulations,” said Public Works Director Bo Mills.

This update, while seemingly positive, was given through a prerecorded YouTube video released Tuesday afternoon. We were alerted that would be the case earlier in the day.

WREG immediately reached out, asking if we could be present at the recording to ask some of our own questions as well. The reply — not today.

People who lined up for the fourth day in a row to collect usable water from the city said this ordeal has make them lose trust in their city.

“And really just not giving us any information about what’s going on with that really just not getting us any information about what’s going on with that is troublesome because now we’re having to go to our own research and figure it all out. Just come out and tell us,” said Joseph Plunk.

We reached out again to the Department of Environment and Conservation, and all five Germantown Aldermen. Only one alderman responded and directed us back to the city for comment.

The city said another update will be available Wednesday, but would not comment on when people can use their water again. They again declined an in person interview.

WREG is still working to find the answers to several questions including when was the underground leak discovered? Could the contamination has started sooner than they realized? And what will be done to stop this from happening again?

We will continue to follow this story and demand answers from city leaders.