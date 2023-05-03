MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Questions pertaining to red-flag laws are rising following the arrest of a man accused of shooting at a Memphis TV station and barricading himself in a business.

Wednesday, a judge ordered Jarrad Nathan to undergo a mental health evaluation.

In court, Nathan mentioned he was once a security guard. We checked with the state and found license details for someone with the same name listed as an armed security guard, whose license expired in 2021.

Part of armed security requirements in the state require someone not to be declared incompetent by mental defect or disease.

Following the barricade situation at a Highland restaurant, many have commended crisis negotiators for their work with Nathan. His family told WREG he was suffering from a mental health episode.

But now there are questions as to how he got a gun in the first place.

Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called for a strengthening order of protection laws and a special session following the Covenant School Shooting.

“We all believe that we should find a way to separate those with a dangerous mental condition who are a danger to themselves or to others from having access to weapons. I have asked the general assembly to look at multiple ways to do that,” Lee said.

The call for the session surrounding strengthened gun laws has seen pushback from fellow Republican lawmakers. State representative Torrey Harris, who represents the district where the shooting happened, was on scene Tuesday.

“I do think that it calls for urgency for a special session although I wish we would’ve addressed everything during regular session,” Harris said.

Lee said he will be working with assembly members on both sides of the political aisle. As far as the special session goes, it will most likely happen after July 4. An exact date has not been finalized.

We also asked the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and Memphis Police how Nathan obtained the gun he used. So far, we have not heard back.