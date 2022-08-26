The Pyramid in downtown Memphis was lit up in orange for a Doritos promotion. (photo by Sara Van Aernum)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you noticed an orange light shining off the Pyramid in downtown Memphis on Thursday night, it wasn’t the reflection from a sunset on the river.

It was the Doritos logo.

According to Frito-Lay, the company is taking over three triangle-shaped landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis as part of a new promotion for Doritos called Triangle Tracker, “a nationwide hunt where any triangle can unlock exclusive experiences and rewards.”

“Any triangle” includes giant, metal Egyptian-themed architecture, like our city’s iconic Bass Pro Shop at the Pyramid.

The company says you can participate in the nationwide hunt for triangles in several ways, including snapping photos of triangles with a special Snapchat filter. Snapchat will send you to the Triangle Tracker website to claim prizes including Doritos, merchandise from their favorite brands, or a $250,000 grand prize. Or snag $15,000 awards by tagging Memphis’ giant triangle on Tik Tok with @Doritos #DoritosTriangleTracker #Contest.

There are also promotional tie-ins with the Video Music Awards involving Migos, a Doritos Triangle Island on Fortnite, a Doritos-inspired jean jacket and … well, it’s complicated. You can find out more here.