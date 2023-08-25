MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A puppy was rescued from a storm drain in Blytheville Friday, according to the Blytheville Police Department.

Around 3:30 Friday afternoon, the BPD was notified about a puppy that was stuck in a storm drain in the 500 block of 8th Street.

Officers responded but realized that they needed help in rescuing the pup.

BPD said the Blytheville Fire Department quickly came to the rescue of both the puppy and the officers.

Photo courtesy of the Blytheville Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Blytheville Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Blytheville Police Department

The police department thanked the Blytheville Fire Department in a Facebook post that said, “Thanks…for always being a phone call away,” along with a hashtag that said, “Officers need heroes too.”