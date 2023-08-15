MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is looking to give away dogs and puppies who have tested positive for the Canine Distemper Virus in hopes of not starting an outbreak within the shelter.

This comes after a dog tested positive for the virus after showing symptoms at the shelter.

After a CDV outbreak in June, MAS made changes where they could contact-trace and identify what dogs have been exposed.

There are a total of 41 dogs and puppies exposed to CDV that are not already pre-adopted or on other deadline pleas. MAS says they need help getting these dogs out of the shelter before their incubation period ends and they potentially start shedding the virus to other dogs within the shelter.

According to MAS, dogs should only go to environments with no dogs or fully vaccinated adult dogs, not boarding or shelter environments.

MAS says due to the CDV exposure, the dogs are not surgical candidates.

Follow this link to critical animals

Deadlines for adoption, foster, and rescue:

• Exposed dogs who came in on or before August 9 must be adopted, fostered, or rescued by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15

• Exposed dogs who came in on August 10 or 11 must be adopted, fostered, or rescued by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

• Exposed dogs who came in on August 12 or 13 must be adopted, fostered, or rescued by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17.

If you can help, go to the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove or see the adoption process and policies here. They are open from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m.

For additional questions, email mas@memphistn.gov.