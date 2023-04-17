MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours after posting his picture on Facebook, Millington police say they have identified a man who walked out of a Walmart with $5,000 worth of jewelry.

Police said the suspect made an early morning stop at the Walmart Supercenter on April 9 and stole $5,000 worth of gold rings from a jewelry case.

Investigators said the man used some tool to open the display case, took the rings, walked past the self-checkout lanes, and exited the store.

Monday night, Millington police said that they received several tips from the public and were able to identify the suspect. They have not said if they have made an arrest.

The police department thanked citizens for reaching out and helping them with the case.