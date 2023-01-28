MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People gathered to protest the death of Tyre Nichols in downtown Memphis on Saturday.

Two groups of protestors arrived in downtown Memphis, starting near City Hall and Beale Street.

Protesters have made their to Beale Street chanting “I put my hands above my head, please don’t shoot me dead” in honor of Tyre Nichols.

Below are videos from protests on Saturday:

In response to protests, MATA said, “We will suspend trolley services at 5 PM today until further notice. We will provide an update via our social media channels and OmniLert.”