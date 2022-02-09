WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Prosecutors asked a judge to deny Damien Echols’ bid to have DNA evidence from the West Memphis Three case retested.

Echols was one of three defendants convicted, and released years later after an Alford plea, in the 1993 child murders in the Robin Hood Hills area of West Memphis. While he was out of prison, Echols said he was still not free and sought full exoneration.

His legal team filed a motion in Crittenden County Court asking a judge to allow a California lab to test evidence using a new DNA testing system he hopes will prove his innocence.

But Crittenden County prosecuting attorney Keith Chrestman said in a response Tuesday the filing does not meet state requirements.

His response says the petition must be presented in the court where the conviction happened, which is Craighead County, not Crittenden.

Lawyers also said since echols has served his time, the only way to move forward is with a new trial or resentencing, which they called absurd.

A judge has not made a ruling in the case.