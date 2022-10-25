MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big plans are in the works for the Memphis riverfront in Downtown Memphis.

A public hearing was held Monday night at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts — but many on hand complained they weren’t given notice of the meeting or the proposals.

The proposed project would add a cruise ship dock to Greenbelt Park, allowing a second spot for cruise ships to dock when they stop in Memphis.

Cruise ships already dock at Beale Street Landing, but sometimes tie off at the north tip of Mud Island. The projecty would also expand the existing Beale Street Landing boat ramp.

It also calls for the addition of a lake near the mouth of the Wolf River and a Ferris wheel.

Planners, designers, and architects were on hand to answer questions. But most people were upset about the last-minute notice about the meeting on a project that will impact thousands of people.

“Why were the homeowners and HOA’s on Mud Island not consulted until today?” Mud Island HOA member Shawn Danko said.

There are also concerns about traffic on Island Drive. The city has already asked the state for help to fund the project.