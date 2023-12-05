MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in artful aging.

Creative Aging is an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through music and art.

Gwendolyn, who is 72 years old attends a weekly pottery class that makes jewelry out of clay. “Young people get out and dance. Flip and flop around. This is our flipping and flopping right here.”

Creative Aging has three artistic programs that reach seniors in over a hundred locations. Mia Henley is the Executive Director.

“Having a sense of purpose is a really important part of a healthy lifestyle,” said Henley. “Having a class to go to and having people who expect you and rely on you to be there. You’re part of their social structure and they’re a part of yours.”

The majority of their programs are free!

WREG attended one of their weekly pottery classes taught by artist Debbie Lovett and met Ms. Hattie, 89, and asked her why she attends the classes.

“IT gets me out of the house from being in bed all day and feeling sorry for myself. I have a disability. So, I like to get out and be with the ladies,” Ms. Hattie said.

Ms. Sylvia, who is 86, was working on her heart-shaped earrings with an angel on them when we walked up. “Helps my mind, helps my thinking. It helps me get out of the house.”

Gwendolyn knows participating in Creative Aging programs is vital. “Makes us feel like we’re worth something. Worth somebody. It makes us feel good to be out and about. Share our talent that we still have. We still got a little something something going on.”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church gave Creative Aging $1,000 because aging artfully makes a world of difference.

