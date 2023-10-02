MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another wild weekend on Beale Street led to multiple altercations, two arrests, and a man being cited for having a loaded gun.

Four police reports were taken between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday. All of those cases involved some sort of altercation — from assaults to weapons violations and disturbances.

“People want to have fun. Why can’t we have fun instead of everybody bringing violence to Beale Street,” said Jeremy Mays, who is visiting from North Carolina.

Two women, 23-year-old Destiny Lowe and 19-year-old Dandria Bruce, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Officers said instead of leaving as instructed, the two tried to fight around 3:30 a.m.

Destiny Lowe and Dandria Bruce

Police also responded to at least two other physical altercations over the weekend. WREG reviewed footage that showed a brawl involving multiple women.

One woman who was punched in the face was taken to Regional One.

It was a busy night for officers who also issued a misdemeanor citation to a man who allegedly brought a firearm on Beale Street, which is illegal.

Detectives said the man was arguing with a group of men. Officers detained him and confiscated a Glock with an attached magazine loaded with 30 rounds and weed.

We spoke with the man by phone, and he said he wasn’t aware guns are prohibited on Beale Street. It is concerning for some tourists.

“I’m from Australia, so carrying firearms is pretty taboo, illegal,” said Kierin Missan, who was visiting from Australia. “While being in Memphis, we did witness someone else driving around with bandanas and carrying weapons, so it was pretty scary.”

The Downtown Memphis Commission said in a statement, “It seems he was spotted and picked up after our security had wrapped for the night. We appreciate MPD for being vigilant and helping to prevent a potential incident.”

Two suspects arrested for disorderly conduct are due back in court later this month.