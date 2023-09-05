MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby, Fayette and Tipton County will receive federal funding to help recover areas harmed by severe storms.
Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster existed in Tennessee due to storms and straight-line winds that occurred in June.
He ordered federal aid to help state and local recovery efforts.
Reports state that funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, to repair damaged facilities and reduce hazards.
The funding will be delivered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).