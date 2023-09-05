MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby, Fayette and Tipton County will receive federal funding to help recover areas harmed by severe storms.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster existed in Tennessee due to storms and straight-line winds that occurred in June.

He ordered federal aid to help state and local recovery efforts.

Photo by Jerrita Patterson, WREG A large limb was down on Central at Greer after the storm. Power lines were left leaning in the Bartlett area.

Reports state that funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, to repair damaged facilities and reduce hazards.

The funding will be delivered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).