OXFORD, Miss. — A self-imposed precautionary boil water notice was issued for parts of Oxford, Mississippi, Tuesday, city officials announced.

The City of Oxford said the precautionary notice was issued following a water main break near the intersection of Highway 7, South Lamar Boulevard, and County Road 401.

The city specified that the notice is for customers living south of the Highway 7, South Lamar Boulevard, County Road 401 intersection that receive water from the city, including those who live outside the city limits.

Some subdivision in the area are also affected by the notice, including but not limited to:

The Village of Oxford

Commerce Park

South Pointe

Twingates

Yocona Ridge

Franklin Farms

Cross Creek

Water samples will be collected to be tested by the Mississippi Department of Health, and results should be available by Thursday, city officials said. The precautionary notice is expected to be lifted on Thursday.

Customers are advised to boil water for one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and washing dishes or fruits and vegetables. They should also avoid using ice made from recent tap water.

For more information about precautions to take during a boil water notice, visit the Mississippi State Department of Health website.