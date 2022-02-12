MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen people gathered at Audubon Park on Saturday to pray against crime and all things negatively impacting Memphis.

An ambulance siren is a sound we hear often across the city of Memphis, but there was a different sound resonating throughout the park on Saturday.

Nakia Dowdy is a Memphis native, but she now calls Texas home. Despite living 600 miles away, she is determined to do for her hometown what she says God has done for her-be a blessing.

“We want to cover the region,” Dowdy said. “We want to let them know that someone cares.”

Regardless of Saturday’s cold temperatures, things were getting steamy as this faith-filled group began lifting their voices to the heavens. The message and motive behind this gathering can be summed into three words.

“Prayer is powerful,” Dowdy said. “Instead of having reactions, there are better ways to resolve conflict and bring resolution to the community. Things will be able to come forth in a better and positive light.”

Although small in size, they were big in spirit. The prayer-warriors are telling anyone who is even considering bringing violence into the community that it will not be tolerated, adding they have a holy backing in this critical crusade.

“We are keeping faith that better days are ahead,” Dowdy said. “Always trust God.”

Organizers said this will not be the last time they host something similar, as it is all in an effort to combat crime.