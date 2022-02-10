MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All MLGW customers should have their power back on by Saturday, the utility says. That’s more than a week after an ice storm devastated power lines across Shelby County.

The utility said everyone who “can receive power” will have it by 11:59 p.m. Friday night. But it said that for a few customers, the wait might stretch into Saturday.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, a little less than 23,000 people were still without power — just a little over 5% of MLGW customers, according to the utility’s outage map.

Ninety contract crews are in Memphis from Alabama, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia to assist with repairs. MLGW urged anyone who sees a downed power line to call (901) 528-4465. Leaving porch lights on and gates unlocked is also helpful to crews, they said.

The county is setting up three charging stations for residents who still don’t have power. They are:

Shelby County EMEA – 1075 Mullins Station, Building C parking lot, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library – 3030 Poplar Ave., 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Whitehaven Library – 4120 Millbranch, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Current recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) who lost food during

power outages caused by the ice storm can request replacement benefits. Send a signed affidavit of your needs one of the following ways:

Online at www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/tdhs-disaster-emergency-assistance.html

Calling 866-311-4287

Printing a copy of the affidavit, signing it, and leaving it in the dropbox of any local DHS

office.

A Crisis Clean Up hotline has been set up to help anyone whose home was damaged in the February 4 ice storm. Customers should call (901) 430-0995 for immediate assistance with fallen trees that need to be cut, and other damage around the home. The Crisis Clean Up hotline is active until February 25, 2022.

MLGW services 438,000 customers in Memphis and Shelby County. You can view their outage map here.

At its peak just after last Thursday’s storm, there were 3,238 outages reported affecting124,479 customers, or about 30% of MLGW customers. That meant almost 1 in 3 MLGW customers were without power.