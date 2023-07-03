MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says power has been restored for the majority of their customers, but thousands are still in the dark after last Sunday’s storm.

According to the MLGW outage map, 99 percent of customers finally have their power back on.

People in Bartlett are finally seeing the light after some of them spent an entire week without electricity.

“It was just another day we got to get through. And another day to go out and find food somewhere, someplace that’s open. And just camping out until it’s over,” said resident John Bean.

Bean said they’ve been staying at a friend’s house hoping and praying every day for the power to come back on. It finally did late Sunday night.

“Just ecstatic to see that my carport light was on when I drove up, and to go inside and see lights on and fans going. It felt good,” he said.

But others like Tecie Sossaman are part of the roughly 3,000 people still in the dark.

“I was hoping today. I keep praying each day, ‘Maybe today, maybe today.’ But not yet,” Sossaman said.

She said her husband just came home from the hospital and she’s working to care for him and clean up her yard. They’ve got one generator going to light the house and keep it cool.

“The house is 114 years old, and it usually holds coolness in it pretty good. It can be hard. It can be real hard,” Sossaman said.

One thing both Bean and Sossaman said they’ve learned from this experience is how important electricity is.

“You take electricity for granted until you don’t have it, and when it comes back, it’s like your life starts again,” Bean said.

Bean told us his plan for Monday was to mow his lawn with the satisfaction of knowing he has a comfortable home to cool down in afterward.

Meanwhile, MLGW said their business offices will be closed Tuesday for Independence Day, and reopen on Wednesday.