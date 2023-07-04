MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power is restored to almost all Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers for the first time in more than a week after severe storms left many in the dark for days.

After almost nine days without power, many in Bartlett feel they finally have reason to celebrate this Fourth of July holiday. Bartlett Alderman Kevin Quinn said the aftermath of the storms has been rough for families.

“So, the past nine days have been really hard on the citizens of Bartlett. Mostly everybody was without power initially, and we’ve had struggles to get power back on to everyone,” Quinn said.

The storms that rolled on June 25 left 122,000 customers without power, and the July 2 storms caused more than 35,000 customers to lose electricity. Millington, Raleigh, Shelby Forest, and Bartlett were some of the hardest-hit areas.

“As the heat got worse, it’s been hard on everybody’s nerves, but everybody has kept up the good spirit and the crews have told me residents have been really gracious to them, brought them cold drinks if they had them,” Quinn said.

Alderman Quinn said a bigger problem for homeowners was possibly caused by the lack of some MLGW tree trimming in Bartlett at the request of the former mayor complaining of trees being butchered. It’s a story we told you about nine years ago.

“The mayor (former mayor Keith McDonald) of Bartlett asked MLGW to quit trimming trees here because it was ugly and destructive to people’s private property, and MLGW did slack up on the tree trimming in Bartlett at the mayor’s request. Obviously, that was a mistake,” Quinn said.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen said there is a tree-trimming plan for the utility.

“Number 1, we’re going to cut vegetation. That’s tree cutting, getting those trees away from those power lines. I have about $200 million in contracts I’m taking to city council next week to get that started,” he said.

But for now, crews will continue repairing downed power lines and utility poles.

“I want to say thank you to our crews. They have been working every weekend for the last month without a break because of the number of storms. They are completely dedicated to our customers,” McGowen said.

A dedication that could have power finally restored to all customers giving them another reason to celebrate.

“It’s been a wonderful Fourth of July for everybody, and it’s been a freedom from the lack of power, I tell you that,” Quinn said.

MLGW expects to restore power to all customers impacted by the storms by Tuesday night.