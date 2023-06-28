MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s restoration efforts continue three days after Sunday’s storm knocked power out to more than a quarter of Shelby County.

Those efforts don’t go unnoticed. MLGW announced Wednesday that power has been restored to 94,000 customers. But as of Wednesday night, more than 25,000 households are still without power.

John Anderson lives at the corner of Oak and Ethel in Bartlett and after hearing the storm that came through Sunday night, he’s surprised it’s not even worse.

“We watched the whole thing come in. You could tell it was a pretty big storm,” Anderson said. “It was pretty much the wind whipping everything. It went this way so the trees went this way. Then the trees snapped back and the wind was coming back with it so we heard all the trees go down and it was just swirling and everything.”

There’s no word on when his street will be cleaned up and power will be restored. Anderson said his house is now more than 80 degrees. He’s doing what he can to cool it down.

“I usually run around and hose the house down, hose the lawn. Because evaporation is a cooling process. I do that about every couple hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, MLGW crews working to bring the power back were also out in the heat. MLGW told us they urge their 100 crews to limit their time in the heat, drink electrolytes, and rotate work duties.

We spoke with some crew members and they said the commitment they feel to their customers is what keeps them motivated. Anderson said their work is appreciated and he can make due until they reach his neighborhood.

“Keeping around eighty isn’t bad. It’s bearable, especially with a fan,” Anderson said.

Officials also warn if you are at an intersection with a light that is not working, remember to treat it as a four-way stop sign. But they hope to have power fully restored by the weekend.