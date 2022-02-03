MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphians found themselves without power Thursday morning as an ice storm moved across Shelby County.

As of 1 PM, there are 2,334 outages reported affecting 115,239 customers.



MLGW and city officials held an emergency meeting on Thursday to address power concerns. They said they are calling in as many outside crews as they can to help, and local crews were working 16-hour shifts.

“All hands are on deck,” said MLGW spokeswoman Gale Jones Carson.

Road conditions had deteriorated, especially in the northern part of the city, and trees and tree limbs were falling everywhere, officials said.

“We’re going to work 24 hours a day as long as we need to,” said Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.

This weather pattern is expected to continue another 16 hours, Knecht said at noon Friday. Temperatures are also falling.

Carson said that meant more power outages are likely over the next few days. Power lines can handle about a quarter-inch of ice but the big problem is tree limbs.

MLGW crews will generally service areas that are hardest-hit first, whether they are in the outlying municipalities in Shelby County or inside the city of Memphis, Carson said.

MLGW customers still without service are encouraged to call the Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500. To report an emergency, such as a down power line or a gas leak, MLGW asks you call (901) 528-4465.

MLGW services 438,000 customers in Memphis and Shelby County.

WREG will continue to update.