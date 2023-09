MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power outages are affecting a large portion of the downtown area, according to Memphis Light, Gas, and Water.

#MLGW’s Community Office downtown will be closed for the remainder of the day. Please visit one of our other locations: https://t.co/0KUr7rrHOV. pic.twitter.com/nvHrffPkgS — MLGW (@MLGW) September 8, 2023

MLGW says that they are aware of the outages and have multiple crews on site assessing the situation.

The outages downtown are primarily underground and therefore cannot be tracked with the outage map. There is no estimated time for restoration, says MLGW.

Customers should report outages by calling 544-6500.