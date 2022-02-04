MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As temperatures remain below freezing, some 120,000 MLGW customers are preparing for another cold night in the dark without heat.

Memphians are describing the last 24 hours as a nightmare, as they struggle to survive life without power. With no end in sight, emotions are boiling over.

This is life inside the White household: everyone bundled up in layers as they prepare for another night in the cold.

Exhaustion has set in as fuel begins to run low in the two generators outside. With money running out, Quinton White said they have nowhere else to go but this home in Frayser.

“We just looking for help, that’s all we looking for. We ain’t asking for anything, just asking for them to come out here and talk to us and come out here and keep us informed about when our lights go get turned on,” White said. “We just really tired of it.”

White is just one of the MLGW customers without power, since a winter storm moved through the area destroying trees, power lines and property.

“Let me say it this way to our customers, we will get through this. It will not be fun, it will not be easy, but we’re going to get through this,” said MLGW CEO JT Young.

In a press briefing this morning, MLGW officials gave an update on restoration efforts. They were not able to set a timeline when power would be restored but did say it could be several more days. The utility company said the widespread damage has hurt operations. But, they did say additional personnel is being brought in.

“We have we have zero incentive to slow down our pace of getting folks back on but for the fact that we don’t want anyone to get injured in the process, and we’re gonna make sure we are encouraging out we’re gonna make sure we’re safe,” Young said.

Back at the White household, Quinton said he just wants an MLGW crew to make its way to his neighborhood so they don’t feel left out.

“If anyone got power outages, show them that you’re helping them. Let us see a truck coming through. We ain’t seen truck come through, that would at least let us get a warm feeling in our heart,” he said.

That something’s being done to address an ongoing power crisis.

MLGW said it’s important to make sure you notify them you’re without power. Call (901) 544-6500 to report an outage, and the emergency number is (901) 528-4465.