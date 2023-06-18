UPDATE: Due to so many outages, MLGW has disabled the outage update text message service which alerts customers about power outages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water reports a total of 15,000 customers currently without power, but they plan to have the majority restored by Tuesday evening if severe weather does not return to the area.

MLGW says full power is expected to be restored by Wednesday night.

Additional storms across the Mid-South could slow restoration efforts due to severe thunderstorms and tornado watches, but 12 extra crews will be in place to help restore power by Monday morning.

On Sunday morning, MLGW said that 44,000 customers were without power after the storm, but by mid-morning that number was down to 27,000.

MLGW says their crews are working as quickly as they safely can and urge customers to always call 528-4465 to report emergencies like downed power lines and gas leaks.

To report power outages, customers can also call 544-6500.

To report flooding or downed trees during normal business hours please contact 311, and to report flooding or downed trees during after-hours and holidays, residents should contact OEM at (901) 636-2525.