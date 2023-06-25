MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water has reported nearly 120,000 customers affected by the severe thunderstorms in the Mid-South on Sunday.

MLGW says crews will start working to restore power when it is safe to do so. They will be doing damage assessments and identifying immediate actions.

They have also requested additional help from contract crews.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for some counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area until 8:00 p.m.

Damaging straight-line winds and hail are expected. However, the possibility of tornadoes is low due to weak wind shear.