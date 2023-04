The lights went out Friday at 201 Poplar. MLGW is investigating a power outage across downtown. (photo by Jordan James, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A widespread power outage Friday in downtown Memphis affected public buildings including the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center and Juvenile Court.

Security is tight at 201 Poplar, where lights are out and people are currently not allowed in or out.

MLGW’s power outage report shows 8,416 customers without power as of 11 a.m., with most concentrated in the downtown Memphis area.

Most of the outages appear to have been restored by 11:30. MLGW confirmed it is investigating.