UPDATE: Power has been restored in Hickory Hill as of 5:06 p.m. Power was restored in Cordova around 5:19 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A power outage is affecting nearly 1,700 people in Cordova and Hickory Hill Friday afternoon.

MLGW is reporting people living in the area of Macon Road and Germantown Parkway may be out of power for about six hours.

Right now, it is estimated that power won’t be back on until 8 p.m., which is a big issue for people in the summer heat.

Officials say the outage was caused by two separate issues resulting from equipment failure. They are working as safely and quickly as they can.

MLGW was also working on an outage affecting 700 customers in the Hickory Hill area.