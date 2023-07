MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 80,000 MLGW customers in Shelby County are without power as severe thunderstorms hit the Mid-South Tuesday, the utility reported.

As of 6:42 p.m., 89,697 customers are experiencing outages.

This is not the first time thousands of people were left without power Tuesday. 10,000 customers in an area stretching from northeast Memphis and Cordova to Eads and Lakeland experienced outages until around 5:15 p.m.