MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A US postal worker is accused of altering and depositing three checks she stole from the mail.

Investigators said Ericka Ingram, 32, was working at the mail processing facility in December of 2022 when she took a check from a Kootenai County, Idaho, resident’s mail and deposited it into her Bank of America account.

Police said the $638 check was made out to the victim’s deceased parents and endorsed on the back by Ingram.

Investigators said Ingram’s vehicle was caught on camera at the Bank of America ATM on North Germantown Parkway, and bank records showed Ingram took money out of her account after she deposited the check.

They said Ingram admitted to depositing the $638 check in return for a $200 payment.

Investigators said in February, Ingram was also caught on surveillance video at an Orion Federal Credit Union ATM depositing two checks that were reported stolen by a Memphis law firm.

The altered checks, written in the amounts of $5,000 and $3,500, were made out to two different people. Police said the individuals attempted to withdraw the money but were denied.

Orion said it still suffered a loss of $227.

Ingram was charged with identity theft, forgery, theft of property, and attempted theft of property. So far, Ingram is the only person charged in the case.

WREG was not able to contact the US Postal Service to find out if Ingram is still an employee.