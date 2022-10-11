MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Shelby County early Tuesday.
Deputies were called to the 4800 block of Gertrude near Shelby Drive.
One neighbor who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots around 4:30 a.m.
Deputies say the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking.
Sources confirmed there was a short pursuit for the suspect following the shooting but deputies have not made any arrests.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information becomes available.