MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Shelby County early Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the 4800 block of Gertrude near Shelby Drive.

One neighbor who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies say the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking.

Sources confirmed there was a short pursuit for the suspect following the shooting but deputies have not made any arrests.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information becomes available.