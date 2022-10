MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood.

Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A possible grenade was located in a yard, police say.

As a precaution, MPD evacuated the neighborhood and is asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.