MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office will no longer have a branch in Poplar Plaza as of November 9.

According to the Shelby County Government, on October 11, the landlord told the Clerk’s Office that they must vacate the premises within 30 days due to being behind on rent payments for several months.

The branch is located at 3412-A Plaza Drive.

Clerk Wanda Halbert released a statement saying,

“It is with deep regret we are relocating employees from the Midtown location at 3412 Plaza Drive. We have extended our stay and reassigned current employees to other locations.”

Halbert did not say whether any location would replace Poplar Plaza.

This comes after the Shelby County Commissioner previously asked County Clerk Wanda Halbert to step down after emails obtained by WREG Investigators show her lease at one satelite office lease about to expire and another called into question.