MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office in Poplar Plaza is closing Wednesday, despite announcing the branch would be closing on Thursday, November 9.

Several people lined up outside the Clerk’s office Wednesday morning in hopes of getting their tags before the initial closing date.

When WREG’s crew made it to the scene, there was a moving truck taking off with furniture from the clerk’s office.

The Shelby County Government stated on Monday that the Shelby County Clerk’s branch office in Poplar Plaza would no longer be open after it fell behind on rent payments for several months.

County Clerk Wanda Halbert did not say whether any location would replace Poplar Plaza, but she did release the following statement,

“It is with deep regret we are relocating employees from the Midtown location at 3412 Plaza Drive. We have extended our stay and reassigned current employees to other locations.”

Documents obtained by WREG show the lease was up in June but the landlord agreed to a month-by-month lease. Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright said Halbert hasn’t paid rent at the location since March.

“For some reason, Clerk Halbert simply will not fulfill the duties of her office and so that’s why I’m saying once again, it is time for Clerk Halbert to step aside,” Wright said.

Wright’s calling on her to resign after a slew of issues have caused disruption within the community.