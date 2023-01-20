MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience.

WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive.

Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this Popeye’s on Frayser Boulevard.

It wasn’t even 9 o’clock yet when one employee went to take out the trash—and was met by two men with guns.

“I’m thinkin they gonna shoot me. I’m thinking they’re going to shoot me, I didn’t know what was going on,” the employee told WREG.

According to a police report, the two suspects put the gun to his back while yelling they were crips and forced him inside the building.

“As I came into the building they shoved me to the ground and they kicked me, and proceeded to rob the place. And when they went to leave, the just kicked me gain on the way out and called me all types of names and stuff,” the employee said.

In the video, the thieves are seen pushing him to the ground and dragging another employee across the restaurant by her leg.

According to that police report, they were demanding they open the safe and cash register. Ultimately, they got away with more than $2,300.

“It was traumatizing. I’m going through counseling now trying to get myself back to where I was,” the employee said.

He said he and the other two employees are just taking things one day at a time now. Friday was his first day back to work.

He said perhaps the hardest part to come to terms with, is that this type of thing is becoming a new normal here in Memphis.

“It’s just something I never expected. I’ve been living here all my life and I ain’t nothing like that ever happen to me. I watch the news and I see stuff like that going on, but having it so up close and personal to me, it’s just so real,” the employee said.

According to the Memphis Police, the suspects may have gotten away in a white Chevy Malibu with tinted windows.