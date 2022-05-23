MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A revival of the Poor People’s Campaign made its way to Memphis on Monday.

Memphis was the final stop for the Poor People’s Campaign before heading to Washington D.C. Those who came out said it’s time to increase the living wage so people can thrive and not just survive.

Dozens were side by side walking with purpose through the streets for the Poor People’s Campaign, marching from Robert Church Park to the National Civil Rights Museum.

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharris is co-chair of the National Call for Moral Revival.



“I’m here because the people of Memphis are hurting just like the people of New York City where I live are hurting,” Theoharris said. “We have too many people making too little money even though they work really hard.”

Rallying supporters in the Mid-South, the group is fighting poverty and the injustices of what they believe is systemic racism.

“Most of the time we blame poverty on other people when in fact it’s the government and just like racism,” said supporter Jaelyn Stovall.

The latest report from The United States Census shows a significant number of people in the Mid-South are living in poverty.

And the Poor People’s Campaign would say those numbers are much higher.



At 18, Joe Calhoun marched during the historic Sanitation Strike in 1968 that garnered the presence of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“We are in a land of plenty for few and most have not enough,” Calhoun said.

“Ain’t Going To Let Nobody Turn Me Around”



The Poor People’s Campaign is off to the @NCRMuseum.



I spoke with a man in the crowd who marched with Dr. King in 1968. He says King would be disappointed folks are still marching for the same thing. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/atIQjFtldE — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) May 23, 2022

Monday, the group returned to where King took his final breath, rebirthing one of his final missions.

“He would probably be disappointed that we are still marching for the same things in 1968 living wage, equity in sentencing, fair housing,” Calhoun said.

Forging a way for change, group leaders shared the message: There is no turning back.

“We didn’t come to Memphis for memory. We came to Memphis because now is the time for movement,” said Bishop William J. Barber, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign.



There will be a mass poor people’s & low-wage workers assembly and moral march on Washington and to the polls next month on June 18th.