CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark.– Arkansas voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election.

Voters trickled into early voting locations in Crittenden County, Arkansas Monday, one in West Memphis and the other in Marion.

Voters will choose Democratic and Republican Candidates in federal and statewide races including governor, U.S. Senate seats, and Arkansas Senate and House seats, but voters we talked to are focused on school board elections.

Frank Barton, the Chairman of the Crittenden County Election Commission, told us numbers were nothing to celebrate –at just 6.5 percent or a shade over 2,100 voters.

“Typically we’ll get another 2,100 people for tomorrow on election day. So if that’s the case we’d be 13 percent turnout and I’m hoping we’ll get at least 15 percent when it’s all said and done,” Barton said.

Barton said there are a variety of races up for grabs in Tuesday’s Arkansas Primary, some of significant interest to voters in Crittenden County.

“Here in Crittenden County we have non-partisan races for judicial races for State Supreme Court, for Prosecutor, and then also for the school district that are involved in the County. There are no contested races in the Marion School District and there are several contested races here in the West Memphis School District,” Barton said.

A couple of voters we talked with were especially focused on the West Memphis School Board races.

“The school board! It’s a lot going on with the school board and it’s time for us to make a difference in West Memphis,” Adraine Mondy said.



Frank Barton said polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 21 poll sites in the county.