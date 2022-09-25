MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman arguing with her boyfriend at a home in Raleigh stabbed him so hard in the stomach it caused “his entrails to fall out of his body.”

Diane Cottrell, 62, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond set. She has a court date scheduled for Monday.

Police said in an affidavit that Cottrell and her boyfriend of six years were in an argument Saturday in the 5200 block of Richwood Cove when he allegedly slapped her in the face with an open palm.

Cottrell allegedly went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed her boyfriend in the stomach. He was taken to Regional One hospital.