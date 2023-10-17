WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police are awaiting a medical examiner’s report before releasing the identity of a body that was found in West Memphis Monday morning.

According to a witness, investigators were focused on a section of Tenmile Bayou west of Missouri Street after the body of a male was discovered. Police haven’t said who notified them of the body’s presence or whether there were any signs of foul play.

“The cops and fireman, they were standing around finishing up and they were leaving, getting ready to leave,” the witness said.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, caught the tail end of police activity and wonders if the victim is one of several homeless people she’s seen in her neighborhood, which is directly across from Worthington Park.

“There’s been an increase in the homeless population. A lot more recently, they’ve started staying in the bushes across at Worthington Park,” she said.

She’s also concerned about what appears to be a homeless campsite set up under a bridge not far from where the man’s body was found Monday.

“There’s always at least one or two people under the bridge, off and on, since I’ve lived here,” she said.

Police are not saying if the victim was a homeless person.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7554.